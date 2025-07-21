Hello everyone,

I’ve been dealing with an issue for quite some time now — one that doesn’t depend on the software version, nor even on the platform, but rather on the inability to sync settings selectively.

It would be extremely useful if we could exclude certain settings from synchronization, especially since some of them seriously mess up the interface display across different computers. Synchronization is supposed to make things easier, not harder.

Specifically, settings like sidebar width, tab bar layout, and speed dial tile size get transferred to every device with browser sync enabled, which causes major UI problems. The sidebar and tab dimensions that work fine on a 27” 4K monitor don’t exactly fit a 13” laptop with a Full HD display.

For example, I installed a new OS on my small laptop, synced my accounts, adjusted everything to look acceptable — only to find, upon returning to my desktop, that the tabs were way too narrow because the sync pulled over the settings from the laptop’s tiny screen. Adjusting them back on the desktop then messes up everything on the laptop again.

Is there any way to make certain elements exempt from settings sync, instead of the current “all or nothing” solution?

Thank you very much!

Dragan