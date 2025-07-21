-
So, i wanted to set up my sync and it wants me to generate a encryption password but i do not want one!
How do i disable this? save & continue without filling it doesn't work, sadly.
Greetings,
Xash
@XashEU leaving empty is not allowed. The encryption password is used to locally encrypt safely your profile data.
You can use the same as your forum login password.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
So does this mean each time i sync i need to enter the password? I totally do not get what it's used for.
@XashEU said in no encryption passowrd option:
So does this mean each time i sync i need to enter the password?
No, only once, the encryption password is remembered on the devices you have started sync.
Well, that's good enough then. @DoctorG
Sadly syncing decided to not do anything and it doesn't sync to mobile. And now, a few hours later, all settings from start page are gone as well, bookmarks are gone and i was logged out.
Fine just log in again i though. But nope, even after logging in, everything went poof! Not a good start for vivaldi -.-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's very unusual and should definitely not happen. Can you describe in detail the steps you took to sync data?
- i activated the enc password to finish the sync process on my desktop.
- i went to android, installed vivaldi there as well
- logged in and activated sync here as well
- nothing synced so i let it be for a while after not being able to figure out why (no history, no bookmarks, no nothing got synced)
- back on desktop i added dark reader since the built in one messes things up too much for my liking (probably unrelated)
- went to my startpage and noticed my bookmarks widget was gone
- checked bookmarks to fill them in again
- realised all bookmarks are gone
Hope this helps
@XashEU Which Vivaldi on Desktop and Android, and which Android version is this?
Desktop: 7.5.3735.54
Mobile: 7.5.3737.113
Android: 13 TKQ1.221013.002