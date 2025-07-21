-
Greetings vivaldi community.
Just switched and happy so far. However, i am looking for something rather specific:
i want a live view of a website running as background on my start page. How would i achieve that?
Greetings,
Xash
-
@XashEU Background can only be set from local files: GIF animation, PNG animation, static image (SVG, PNG, JPG) , video.
-
Well from a browser team that describes itself as "you can customize everything" i suppose there's a way, somehow.
Maybe with an extension i haven't found yet?
I know it's possible as a desktop wallpaper but that's not what i want to achieve.