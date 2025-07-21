-
I'm on Linux, Vivaldi version 7.4.3684.55
There used to be a very handy function in the settings to erase all session data, cookies and so on automatically at session end. It is still described on the help pages for android.
This setting has vanished recently, at least in the desktop versions. I'm wondering why. It was one of the best ideas in vivaldi. Why have they removed it?
@tutench internal page
chrome:settings/content/siteData
@DoctorG said in function "delete all session data on closing" is gone. Why?:
chrome:settings/content/siteData
Ah, ok, thanks for the reply! I even had it activated. But without this fancy page address, can we simply access that feature from the settings of vivaldi?
And, what about cookies? Can we delete them automatically at sessions end? or is that included in the above function?
@tutench said in function "delete all session data on closing" is gone. Why?:
But without this fancy page address, can we simply access that feature from the settings of vivaldi?
Not implemented in regular Setting page.
And, what about cookies? Can we delete them automatically at sessions end? or is that included in the above function?
The cookies are deleted at end, too.
@DoctorG Thanks!
So the question is answered, thanks to @DoctorG, but I'd still ask the team to implement the function again in the regular settings. This is much too sophisticated for the ordinary user to access on a regular basis. And I know it used to be there until recently.
The important privacy features should be easily accessible for the ordinary user, if it is really a browser for the people!