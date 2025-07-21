-
Please separate "stack tabs" and "stack tabs by host" menu items as it was earlier. Merging these two commands give no benefits over separating them, it only reduces flexibility.
"Stack tabs" is a useful command that only affects selected tabs.
"Stack tabs by host" is an often dangerous command that may accidentally collapse all user tabs order (especially because same menu items may have different shortcuts depending on other items' presence) and there should be a way to disable it, but now the only way to disable it is to remove both stacking commands at once.
I'm definitely not the only one who doesn't like stacking by hosts or this combined stacking command, e.g. it was mentioned by @Tealing here.
Also there is a visual glitch with this combined option: if I open a context menu for a stack when other tabs allow stacking by host, I see checked "stack tabs by host" item which is wrong because this item unstacks current tab stack (this one was already mentioned by @Tealing here).
BTW there are two items available for tab menu, "Stack" and "Stack Tabs", and the second one also combines by host but doesn't show that in its title, also it doesn't support unstacking.
@MVV_ said in Separate "Stack tabs" and "Stack tabs by host" menu items:
"Stack tabs by host" is an often dangerous command
Exactly. That's why I removed it completely in the older (and much better) menu system.
@MVV_ said in Separate "Stack tabs" and "Stack tabs by host" menu items:
"Stack tabs by host" is an often dangerous command
every command is dangerous if you don't pay enough attention
@npro,
I don't want to add it back, I want to remove it completely from my context menu, but it is impossible since it is combined with normal stacking command.
@iAN-CooG,
Dangerous commands that affect lots of items usually should require more effort to trigger or ask a confirmation.
@MVV_ I see, wasn't aware that they are combined now.
Pesala Ambassador
@MVV_ No. They are two distinct commands. You can customise the tab context menu to remove Stack Tabs by Host and add Stack Tabs.
@Pesala,
I've tried adding this separate "Stack Tabs" command to tab context menu while writing first post and it really behaves like "Stack" in an unstacked tab context menu: it stacks tabs with the same host, but I want to avoid host-stacking commands in tab context menu because I order and group tabs in a way I need and it is completely different. What's worse, this command is even shown for a tab stack and it stacks unstacked tabs by the host of the current tab in the stack... That's weird!
I would expect from "Stack Tabs" command to be only available when some tabs are selected to stack these selected tabs and to be hidden in all other cases (I could use it if it behaved this way).