Please separate "stack tabs" and "stack tabs by host" menu items as it was earlier. Merging these two commands give no benefits over separating them, it only reduces flexibility.

"Stack tabs" is a useful command that only affects selected tabs.

"Stack tabs by host" is an often dangerous command that may accidentally collapse all user tabs order (especially because same menu items may have different shortcuts depending on other items' presence) and there should be a way to disable it, but now the only way to disable it is to remove both stacking commands at once.

I'm definitely not the only one who doesn't like stacking by hosts or this combined stacking command, e.g. it was mentioned by @ Tealing here.

Also there is a visual glitch with this combined option: if I open a context menu for a stack when other tabs allow stacking by host, I see checked "stack tabs by host" item which is wrong because this item unstacks current tab stack (this one was already mentioned by @ Tealing here).

BTW there are two items available for tab menu, "Stack" and "Stack Tabs", and the second one also combines by host but doesn't show that in its title, also it doesn't support unstacking.