I thought this could be an interesting story to share, because I saw a lot of “Why is Vivaldi not integrating AI?” posts/questions lately here again. As I mentioned previously in one of those threads, I really like AI, the AI development, and its possibilities. So I consider myself very open to the new technologies. And I also love to use AI tools myself from time to time and often they are really helpful. But the important thing with all those tools today is to use them in a fully controlled environment only.

Only in a controlled or sandboxed environment you can be sure to stay in control, if a model makes mistakes. Only in a controlled environment or on an isolated website you are the one who decides, which data you share and how much access you provide (in case it's a coding tool or agent).

Not long ago we heard about tests with Claude models that caused AI agents to try to blackmail their users with sensitive documents if they wanted to shut the model down or oppose it too much. And now there was this incident: A company decided to “vibe code” and use Replit AI in a production environment. Result: Production DB gone.

Even though a code freeze was in place, the model seems to have lied about unit test results, deleted the entire production database and even tried to hide it. Here is the whole story: https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/1m4lsso/replit_ai_went_rogue_deleted_a_companys_entire/

That (and similar happenings) should give all of us something to learn in the ongoing AI hype:

AI tools are cool, no question, and they can save time, but they should only be used in controlled environments and you should always check results yourself

AI tools are no magic "it does everything for me" - AI tools are assistants that can assist you, but not replace all of your thinking and knowledge

AI models still make mistakes, sometimes even very dangerous mistakes

WebDevs & Programmers: Looks like your jobs are still safe for a while, but maybe transform to be AI babysitters soon. *g*

It is not clever to integrate AI models to productive environments where a model can listen and act on everything you do. So in my opinion Apps like a browser are not the right place to integrate AI models (yet?) - Better visit a specific AI tool website instead and work on there, keeping the rest of your tabs, history and such isolated

Never use programming tools or agent based AI tools in a production envrionment or an unrestricted environment - those things still can cause very huge problems. If it decides for example to mail your private picture collection to your boss, because you didn't say thank you, you can't undo it.

Never trust that your prompts will be followed, no matter how strong you think they are

Always check generated facts and information for plausibility and correctness. Even services like Perplexity trained to work with sources and facts pretty well, still could generate hallucinated information.

What do you think?