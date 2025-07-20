I'm finding out that per site prioritize website shortcuts setting doesn't work that well in practice.

I.e. sites override my Vivaldi shortcuts, but if I disable website priority, then the websites become unusable (i.e. not even PgUp / PdDn works in Google Sheets).

I think the solution for me would be a simple on/off global toggle that would globally disable website shortcuts priority when toggled.

Ideally with an additional function to disable website shortcuts priority temporarily for something like 5 seconds, so that when for example some website swallows my next / prev workspace shortcut as I'm scrolling through workspaces, I could just hit the shortcut to temporarily disable website shortcuts priority and continue scrolling, without having to deal with toggling the priority again.