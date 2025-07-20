-
Hey all.
As i can see , the font of the menus of the folders ,
is the same with the windows "menu" font :
The example is with the "segoe UI semibold 10px" as windows menus font.
Is that possible to set a seperate font for the Vivaldi ?
Thanks.
-
Replace it with your own:
#browser.win, #browser.win button, #browser.win input, #browser.win select, #browser.win textarea { font-family: "Calibri", Calibri, Calibri !important; }
-
Thx for the direct response.
I think it changes the folder title , not the menu of the folders.
-
@Buglocker if you mean any sub-menu which is not part of the Vivaldi UI, is not possible, is chromium/OS inherited which doesn't allow font switch (as I know)
-
This post is deleted!
-
I mean the menus of the folders :
And i think we say the same....