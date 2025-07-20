I would like to be able to tell Vivaldi to keep some (important) passwords from being synced.

This would allow an easier use of my phone as second factor for my bank when controlling my banking account. Because right now my phone has both my passwords to my web banking accounts and my apps to authorize payments. In case my phone is stolen, if the attacker knows about this, only the PIN codes of the authorization apps prevent them from diverting my money.

I know I can elect not to synchronize passwords at all, however, I really like the functionality of having passwords synchronized apart from my logins to my bank (I really do not care that much if somebody logs on to some random forum under my account). Of course, I could just elect not to save those passwords in Vivaldi at all, but that hampers usability on my computer, where I am not that worried about losing it/it being stolen (and anyway there is always the second factor - the phone). However, I worry about my phone being stolen.