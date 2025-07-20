-
RadekPilich
Address bar swipe gesture with address bar at the bottom is badly designed UX.
Due to the nature of having to scroll the websites with a bottom to top swipe gesture, the address bar swipe gesture gets triggered accidentally all the time.
I would suggest this gesture to be changed so that it acts as "tab bar swipe up gesture" rather than address bar swipe gesture when the address bar is at the bottom.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Address Bar is the best option for that gesture as it's always visible for everyone, while some people may have chosen to hide the Tab Bar.
If you keep opening the Tab Switcher accidentally with the swipe gesture, you could consider disabling it in Settings > General.