7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) , Linux, Debian 12, XFCE4

Having just created a new account (username, password) on some website, the dialog for (enabled by default) 'Save Webpage Passwords' is generated. However, the dialog is invisible. It does eventually appears on top of the browser window that generated it, but only when any other application window gets focus. As such, the 'save password' dialog is impossible to dismiss. If it matters, I do have XFCE Window Manager setting 'Focus follows mouse' set.

Only way I've found to dismiss it is to close the browser, or prevent it by disabling 'Save Website Passwords'.

Related:

Those of us using more than one or two profiles really need global settings, which will apply to all profiles unless setting is explicitly set in an individual profile. 'Save Webpage Passwords' is but one of dozens of setting I change from default, but it's a rather tedious task to perform every time I create a new profile, or every time I discover an other default I don't like and would love to change globally, but faced with the tedious task of editing a setting for (36) existing profiles, I usually just curse and move on with the work at hand.