7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) , Linux, Debian 12, XFCE4
Having just created a new account (username, password) on some website, the dialog for (enabled by default) 'Save Webpage Passwords' is generated. However, the dialog is invisible. It does eventually appears on top of the browser window that generated it, but only when any other application window gets focus. As such, the 'save password' dialog is impossible to dismiss. If it matters, I do have XFCE Window Manager setting 'Focus follows mouse' set.
Only way I've found to dismiss it is to close the browser, or prevent it by disabling 'Save Website Passwords'.
Related:
Those of us using more than one or two profiles really need global settings, which will apply to all profiles unless setting is explicitly set in an individual profile. 'Save Webpage Passwords' is but one of dozens of setting I change from default, but it's a rather tedious task to perform every time I create a new profile, or every time I discover an other default I don't like and would love to change globally, but faced with the tedious task of editing a setting for (36) existing profiles, I usually just curse and move on with the work at hand.
@s0hughes So then, it seems the dialog probably appeared when it should but was sent behind the window because the mouse was not over the dialog. Some sort of auto-raise effect?
@sgunhouse
I guess that's a possible explanation.
I just tested several more times, all using same website as yesterday:
- with mouse pointer over desktop;
(only possible if mouse pointer is moved directly from browser to desktop, else an other app gets focus, seems unlikely I could do this regularly w/o trying. My desktop is usually 90% covered with other apps)
- with mouse pointer over browser;
- In different Vivaldi profile, and using same profile as yesterday. I did have to enable 'save passwords' again before testing. In all cases the browser save password dialog appeared properly on top of the browser.
So, apparently it's working today, but this is not a one time occurrence. I'd guess it's been ten to twenty times in the last year. Will try to learn more next time it happens.
