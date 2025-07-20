-
Hi everyone,
I'm having an issue where notifications no longer appear in web panels in the stable version 7.5 of the browser. This used to work, but now I don't see any notification indicators, so I completely miss them unless I open the full page.
Has anyone else experienced this? Any workaround or fix?
Thanks!
@MauroPiTu A known bug, i do not remember correct, but that was reported to bugtracker and confirmed.
VB-76637 "notification badge doesn't work on web-panel-icon" - Confiremd.
@DoctorG thanks for the answer!
Is there a way to follow the issue on the bug tracker or get notified when it gets resolved? I'd like to stay updated on any progress or fixes.
@MauroPiTu said in Notifications no longer showing in web panels (Stable version 7.5):
Is there a way to follow the issue on the bug tracker or get notified when it gets resolved?
No and no.
Ask me from time to time.