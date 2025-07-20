-
As far as I am concerned startpage is a virus: searches never work.
For normal users I found in the settings a way to set DDG as the default, but even after removing startpage from the list the guest profile window insists on using startpage!
In this regard, although it is not my case, it would be useful for each user to have a default search engine.
-
@AP2023 I can change in Settings → Search by dropdowns Private and Default search to DuckDuckGo and close settings.
Works.
Guest View can not set a different searchengine than Startpage.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.