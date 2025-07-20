-
Is there a way to remove the Customise button from the speed dial?
@DoctorG Sorry, this is an experimental feature:
@stardepp How do i get it shown?
@DoctorG This Customise button has been displayed by default since Vivaldi 7.5.
@stardepp Where?
@stardepp I do not have such button in new or used profile.
You use a special modification or theme or speeddial extension?
Idea of UI CSS mod:
button.SpeedDial-Add-Button:last-of-type { display: none !important; }