Hi since twitch added the 1440p 2k option thingy i have been unable to watch any streams of channels that have option activated as avaible on their streams even if i do not try to set stream to that setting my end. at the start of its addition only firefox was able to run the streams where it was activated of browsers i have installed. brave was also unable to load those streams, but i just tested today and now brave browser can now show streams of streamers that have activated that option their end. on brave that 2k option is greyed out to set the quality to that my end but that is maybe cus i wasnt logged into my twitch account. but main point is that brave now can load those 2k streams again. I have tried to search forums to see if i could find any posts on it but i didn't that might be cus it used some terms i didnt think to search with so if duplicate im sorry.