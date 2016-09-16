@iAN-CooG

Every

No. Not even all apps use Ctrl+S to save work, for example

Normally it shouldn't open when I switch layout. The problem is that sometimes I press Alt+Shift too fast, but even that I get switching layout instead of openning menu in ALL apps. Only in Vivaldi it opens menu if I press too fast. I checked this behaviour in Firefox. If I simply press Alt, it opens menu, yes. When I press Alt+Shift, it won't, no matter how fast i press. The same for other apps.

If you are native English speaker, try adding second layout in your system and set switching on Alt+Shift and try switching in Vivaldi and other apps.

What you are asking to Vivaldi team is to bypass an hardcoded behaviour

I don't think it's something hard to change.