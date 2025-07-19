-
Nowadays what's app and telegram are displaying way too big in the panel. It is now unusable since I now have to scroll sideways. And the plus and minus buttons seems to have lost much of their functionality. I made a bug report no response so far
Pesala Ambassador
@laingman Right-click on the Web Panel icon, and check that you’re using the Mobile version of the website.
Thank for reply. Still unusable, way different than how it used to be. I now just have to use the main website display.