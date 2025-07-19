-
haynick2 Patron Supporters
I would love the ability to download 1password as a browser extension. How can one help bring this to fruitation ? Thank you!
-
@haynick2 Vivialdi doesn't support extensions. But if you set 1Password as your password app in Android settings it should work to autofill passwords in Vivaldi.
-
@yeswap Do you know if there will be extension support in the future?
-
@3212254 I have no idea if Vivaldi will ever get extension support but you can follow and upvote a feature request for it at: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions
-
haynick2 Patron Supporters
@yeswap thank you