When sharing the current page (by any of the buttons available) the share sheet is different than the one when sharing a link (long press link > share).
This broke (it used to be the same) the link between sharing a page and certain actions, in my case it’s not possible to share with SimpleLogin unless I search for the page and share the link from the share results.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Is SimpleLogin listed as a suggested app (have you checked the full list from "More") or in the section with "Open in ____" options?
Besides SimpleLogin, what else is different? Feel free to share screenshots.
@jane.n no, it’s not listed as an available action, here’s the and the
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the screenshots. I installed SimpleLogin to test this, and in my case, the app is included in the menu with both sharing options.
When you try the same in Safari (or other browsers you have on your iPhone), does SimpleLogin show up on both Share menus there?
@jane.n both for Safari and Brave SL appears, I have Brave installed because of two bugs (this one and the Dutch Digid one)