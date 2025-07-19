-
I am trying to use keepassxc 2.7.6 with Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 on Ubuntu 24.04. Whenever I use keepassxc it types the password in for the username and nothing in password. Keepassxc works fine on Firefox. It does the same thing in Google-Chrome.
Is there a solution? It must be in the browser setup.
@pfanwick Which Desktop Environment?
Do yo use a extension for KeepassXC?
@DoctorG I use the MATE desktop
@pfanwick I can only check in GNOME.
Wayland or X11?
MATE only works on X11.
I can get keepassxc working, Strg+Shift+V does not insert anything, tested in Chromium, too.
I figured it out. The problem was the passwords were imported from a .csv file created by Firefox.
When I deleted that keepass file and created a new one by importing a csv file created by Vivaldi then it worked fine. In addition, the new file works on Firefox.