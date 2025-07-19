-
Hi,
For some reason a couple of days ago Vivaldi said at start that it can't access/decrypt passwords (and cookies). I've closed it, made a backup, run again and chose to open profile anyway. All password were lost (as expected from notification). But right now Vivaldi doesn't save any new passwords. It seems
Login Datafile still contains older records, which aren't accessible.
I use openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux, KDE Plasma 6.4, Vivaldi installed through flatpak (yeah, I know it's not officailly supported). So I have two questions:
-
I have my Vivaldi secret key from KWallet saved into binary file, I have backed up
Login Data(I can access it with
sqlite3),
Local Statedoesn't have any secret key. How I can restore my passwords from this backup? Could anyone help with some script or C++ code or at least point to source code (assuming it's not different from Chromium) to do that? Online search leads only to some outdated Windows sources.
-
How to fix current Vivaldi installation, so it would save passwords again?
-