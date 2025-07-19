-
even if the checkbox is unchecked the feature continues to work, I have a .css that centralizes the status bar that continues to work even if the feature is disabled, it only stops working if I move the .css to another folder.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54
w11
have you restarted vivaldi?
yes, I tested it several times and it is a problem in vivaldi
@cleuton4k it might be a minor bug, or is just becoming an actual feature.
However you can also just rename the file in
custom.cs_(which is what I do when I don't want to load mods)
- Open Settings → Appearance
- Remove in field for Custom UI modifications the folder path
- Close settings
- Open in address field
vivaldi:experiments
- Disable Allow CSS modifications
- Close tab
- restart Vivaldi
It's probably always been like this. All the experiment does is enable the field for setting the path. CSS mods are in practice always "enabled".
Well, that's cheating
The bug it's there but of course if you remove the path, Vivaldi wouldn't have anything to load, and there's no need to go further with any modification to stop loading CSS mods.
The actual problem is that the setting in experiments doesn't stop Vivaldi from loading the CSS files from the path even if you don't see the path in settings.
It's being reported already?
That is a bug workaround, since months.
Just report it, i have no time to check.
Summary: CSS are not actually disabled when setting is experiments is disabled
Key: VB-118813
yojimbo274064400
