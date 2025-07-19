-
It's been years and the issue still persists.
UI elements, as well as page fonts are just fuzzy and blurry.
Out of the major browsers, only Vivaldi has this issue on Windows.
Please listen, eyes of Windows users hurt. I know @jon loves Linux,
but as long as Vivaldi is still supported on Windows,
I believe it's your obligation to finally resolve this problem.
-
-
Hey @bryk, thank you the link. I see the extension has not been updated since May 7, 2024.
Furthermore, if major browsers don't need this extension, maybe it's possible for Vivaldi to provide such font rendering enhancer, natively?
Frankly, I am not fan of installing extensions, On Vivaldi, I have none.