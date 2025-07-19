-
Recently I discovered that I can move tab (down) to the bottom of the screen and then I get two rows of tabs. Very useful feature.
But there's three problems.
- I don't know how to recreate this. Maybe I can set 2 or 3 rows of tabs in my browser, manually without moving any tabs?
- Can I set automatically that when I open more than 10 or 20 tabs, a new row arrives, automatically?
- Sometimes, by accident, I move tab (up) to the top of the screen, and it creates new window. I don't like this feature. Maybe I can turn off this some way?
@neonix1 you could mitigate 3 changing the stacking delay