-
Hey. Since today ive had crashes when trying to download something from anywere. I was able to get downloads working by making it so the side downloads menu dosent pop up every time but if i click on it to open it the browser crashes. In a new fresh profile I can open the menu just fine until I click download on something and it adds it to the list as this makes it crash the same way as my main profile. So the thing that makes it crash is to show the downloads list on the side.
Im using Linux NixOS
Vivaldi version is 7.5.3735.47
Any help apreciated
-
FIXED: Im not exactly sure if this is what happend but i belive that the icon on the task bar i was using to open vivaldi everytime was using an outdated version and not the one i wrote here. Launching vivaldi with the terminal used the correct updated version were the issue seems to be fixed, but the task bar icon stoped working because it was pointing at the outdated file (that was still there because thats what NixOS does) so i just had to change it to the correct one and now it works.