How do I change the width of main panel? Bookmarks width is okay but something happened recently that now the main panel takes up full width of screen and instead of being beside Bookmarks panel it runs behind it. How do I get them to once again appear side by side?
Pesala Ambassador
Right-click on the Bookmarks icon on the Panel Toolbar, and disable Floating.
Thanks. Floating Panel didn't have a tick beside it. Apologies that I used Community Blogs, I don't ask questions often enough to understand ...
