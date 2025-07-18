I'll try to be as clear as I can when I press editor toolbar and try to put an icon on the sidebar like the email one it won't let me put it. For testing I tried to do the same thing with gnome and it works there so it is a problem with kde. As for sudden exits they are very rare and I don't know why they happen I will give you the details when I start it from terminal:

Apertura nella sessione del browser esistente.

[emiya@emiya ~]$ vivaldi

[3419:3419:0719/083909.174154:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!

[3419:3419:0719/083910.970970:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!

[3367:3393:0719/083911.073154:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT

[3419:3419:0719/083913.873847:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times!

[3367:3367:0719/083925.844712:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/x/atom_cache.cc:232] Add chromium/from-privileged to kAtomsToCache

[3367:3393:0719/083931.834873:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT

[3367:3503:0719/083936.808720:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed

[3367:3502:0719/083936.809139:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed

[3367:3501:0719/083936.809139:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed

[0719/083936.816759:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.824817:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.824938:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.826012:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.827151:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.831534:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.831656:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.832796:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.833234:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found

[0719/083936.833699:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

[0719/083936.834025:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

[0719/083936.840499:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

[0719/083936.840509:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

[0719/083936.841213:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

[0719/083936.841220:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range

Rilevato trace/breakpoint (core dump creato) vivaldi