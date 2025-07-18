Unexpected exits and inability to add icons to the sidebar from the customize menu
Hi everyone, I'm having a problem with Vivaldi on ArchLinux KDE sometimes shuts down unexpectedly. I can't add buttons to the sidebar when I click "Customize." I tried to add the email icon, but it doesn't add it like any other button. Do you know how to fix these problems? Thanks for your help.
@Emiya1412 There is nothing really to go on. Try on a fresh profile, if you still encounter the same issues, report the crash, and for the other issues try to write a more detailed explanation with reproduction steps.
I'll try to be as clear as I can when I press editor toolbar and try to put an icon on the sidebar like the email one it won't let me put it. For testing I tried to do the same thing with gnome and it works there so it is a problem with kde. As for sudden exits they are very rare and I don't know why they happen I will give you the details when I start it from terminal:
Apertura nella sessione del browser esistente.
[emiya@emiya ~]$ vivaldi
[3419:3419:0719/083909.174154:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[3419:3419:0719/083910.970970:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
[3367:3393:0719/083911.073154:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
[3419:3419:0719/083913.873847:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc:260] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times!
[3367:3367:0719/083925.844712:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/x/atom_cache.cc:232] Add chromium/from-privileged to kAtomsToCache
[3367:3393:0719/083931.834873:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
[3367:3503:0719/083936.808720:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed
[3367:3502:0719/083936.809139:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed
[3367:3501:0719/083936.809139:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed
[0719/083936.816759:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.824817:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.824938:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.826012:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.827151:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.831534:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.831656:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.832796:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.833234:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/snapshot/elf/elf_dynamic_array_reader.h:64] tag not found
[0719/083936.833699:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
[0719/083936.834025:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
[0719/083936.840499:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
[0719/083936.840509:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
[0719/083936.841213:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
[0719/083936.841220:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_range.cc:75] read out of range
Rilevato trace/breakpoint (core dump creato) vivaldi
No problems when I do this on Arch KDE.
Did you do this?
Obviously, before posting, I tried all the solutions suggested in that section. If it works for you, then I don't understand. I have two computers, one new and one old, both running Arch Linux with KDE, and they both have the same problem. Maybe there's something I need to install to make it work properly?
@Emiya1412 Have you actually enabled the Mail/Calendar/Feeds feature?
Are the buttons related to those the only buttons you can't add?
If so that's the cause of not being able to add buttons.
You can't add buttons for disabled features.
There's nothing "obvious" in a forum environment unless you tell people what you have actually tried.
The old Linux troubleshooting rule always remains relevant:
In that sense, if it is what you say you should follow @luetage 's advise and report the crash.
I solved the problem I had disabled the mail functions and he wouldn't let me put them on now I activated them and it works puts the icon and the others too so the problem is solved. Thanks