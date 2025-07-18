Hi,

I just started noticing this extremely annoying behavior in Vivaldi a few weeks ago.

I've been a Vivaldi user for many years, and normally when I type something in the address bar, I can just type it quickly and hit "enter" to search for that query. Bookmarks and suggestions always appeared below "Search google for 'query'".

However, recently I have begun noticing this extremely irritating behavior, where I type a search query in the address bar, and it defaults to matching a bookmark from my saved bookmarks instead. Since I am so used to just typing something in the address bar and hitting "enter" to immediately search it, this has become super problematic, because instead of searching, it matches the bookmark and then navigates me to that bookmark instead of searching. "Search google for 'query'" is always the second item in the list, behind a bookmark. And the crazy thing about this is, the bookmark that is shown as the first result, and to which the browser navigates after hitting "enter" rarely matches the text I've entered—like at all.

Here is a screen recording showing the behavior I am describing.

https://i.imgur.com/kmRQcE4.mp4

I cannot figure out how to turn this off. I believe it just started happening a few weeks ago—I hadn't noticed it since then, and it is so frustrating and intrusive that I would have noticed it had it begun earlier.