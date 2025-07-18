-
I've spent the last hour trying to figure out how to make Vivaldi open mailto links in a new Gmail tab or even a pop window. Been reading the forum and seems like there's lots of frustration and no actual answers.
On Mac using the 7.5.3735.54 version.
Please help. It's killing me not being able to do this.
@Chukpen said in Gmail - How have mailto: links open in a new Gmail tab or pop up window?:
Vivaldi behaves like what you describe
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110061/setting-mailto-handler-to-gmail?_=1753371264366
but I'm not quite sure how I did it!
It may be that my setting is working because I've had the "Send from Gmail" extension.