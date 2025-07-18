-
A while ago, specifically after one of the recent Vivaldi upgrades, I've tried sending an email: Mail > Compose > fill in "From", "To", "Subject", Text > click "Send". Since then, every time I start Vivaldi, the Mail module reports:
Can't send email - all recepients were rejected
The problem is, the actual mail that can't be sent - is nowhere to be found. It doesn't exist in Drafts, Outbox, or Sent mailboxes, or anywhere for that matter.
How can I get rid of the annoying error message?
-
yojimbo274064400
@tomica, consider trying the following:
- open Mail panel
- select All Messages > Outbox and delete the unsent message
-
@yojimbo274064400 thanks for your reply. Please see my above post. I can't delete a message if I can't see it anywhere, including Outbox folder.
-
yojimbo274064400
I apologies for misreading the post.
AFAIK any message waiting to be sent are held under All Messages > Outbox.
Consider trying the following:
-
select All Messages > Outbox
-
right click Outbox and select Advanced > Rerun Filter for Folder
-
delete any messages that appear
-
if issue persist right click Outbox and select Move All to Trash and select Delete
-
-
@yojimbo274064400 Awesome, that did the trick. Thank you! I wasn't aware rerunning filters even exists as an action, let alone that it's required.
Can you by any chance share any resources about the action "Rerun filter for folder"? This is the first time I'm encountering it and I'd like to understand what it does and why/when it's needed.
-
@tomica Re-run filter should just re-process filter and their related actions (eg: move to/flag/label) when updated.
Probably, something was stucked or pointing to the void (it may happen with outlook too) and a re-run helped.