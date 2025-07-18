A while ago, specifically after one of the recent Vivaldi upgrades, I've tried sending an email: Mail > Compose > fill in "From", "To", "Subject", Text > click "Send". Since then, every time I start Vivaldi, the Mail module reports:

Can't send email - all recepients were rejected

The problem is, the actual mail that can't be sent - is nowhere to be found. It doesn't exist in Drafts, Outbox, or Sent mailboxes, or anywhere for that matter.

How can I get rid of the annoying error message?