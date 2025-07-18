-
Hi,
I think it's only a minor issue but I noticed I avoid using Vivaldi on my phone due to comfort and my ability to establish the start page with the wanted web sites properly.
Currently I have nothing activated, neither speed-dial nor something else. Due to this every web site is arranged at the top of my phone. Since I have multiple sites open I can only see a favicon, barely the corresponding site. That's for me not good enough and makes the use from Vivaldi uninteristing. But I really want to change this bc I like Vivaldi much more than Chrome.
But...I'd like an arrangement similar to Chrome. If I open it on my phone it shows me at the upper right corner a number with the available tabs/sites. Clicking on this number causes every web-site to open, and that's what I want to have. For a better understanding I provide you with a screenshot.
TIA for help.
-
@VivaldiFan2023 Go to Settings > Tabs and turn off Tab bar.
-
Thank you so much. I followed your advice and it looks much better. The only thing I have to do now is to establish a proper start page.
-
Update:
I deleted the tab bar and tried to figure out how to deal with start page and other groups. Meanwhile I got used to it and created some new rubrics with "search engines" and "forums".
Looks very good, thanks for the hint. I should have known that I have to deal with the settings, otherwise it wouldn't work like I wanted to.