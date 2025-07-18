Hi,

I think it's only a minor issue but I noticed I avoid using Vivaldi on my phone due to comfort and my ability to establish the start page with the wanted web sites properly.

Currently I have nothing activated, neither speed-dial nor something else. Due to this every web site is arranged at the top of my phone. Since I have multiple sites open I can only see a favicon, barely the corresponding site. That's for me not good enough and makes the use from Vivaldi uninteristing. But I really want to change this bc I like Vivaldi much more than Chrome.

But...I'd like an arrangement similar to Chrome. If I open it on my phone it shows me at the upper right corner a number with the available tabs/sites. Clicking on this number causes every web-site to open, and that's what I want to have. For a better understanding I provide you with a screenshot.

TIA for help.