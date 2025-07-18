Over the past couple of weeks I've experienced consistent login issues on the macOS build of Vivaldi specifically. Vivaldi on my Android phone doesn't have the login issues but occasionally I am still logged out.

The specific error is referenced by the screenshot here:

I'd assume an unauthorized user is attempting to gain access to my Vivaldi Account but as a result I cannot login to sync my data in Vivaldi. Resetting my password also doesn't seem to work as it will continue to be triggered by the repeated failed password attempts.

--

macOS 26 Tahoe, 25A5306g

14" MacBook Pro, M1 Max 24-core GPU