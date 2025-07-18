@ Sandsifter TLS settings are completely managed by Chromium (presently Chromium 138 in Vivaldi 7.5).

If Vivaldi 7.5 worked before yesterday, then the only place something changed would have to be at the website server end. (And, since you do not mention the site's URL, I can't get the standards compliance of it tested)

The error you refer to is a deep Chromium error, and it is triggered when the server is either not supporting TLS 1.2 or higher (Unlikely, since TLS 1.2 is now the minimum supported), or the selected encryption method is not supported for HTTP 2.0+.

Note that, since Edge is an MS product, it may use the Windows native TLS protocol implementations (SChannel), rather than the Chromium ones (I don't know if that is the case). Therefore, it could be that Google Chrome might have the same issue.