-
Hi,
I was always able to log into my 401K site using Vivaldi. Yesterday I received an error suggesting there was an issue with my TLS settings:
ERR_HTTP2_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY
Unfortunately, I had to switch to EDGE, which worked fine. I was wondering if something changed on your end.
Thanks
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Sandsifter TLS settings are completely managed by Chromium (presently Chromium 138 in Vivaldi 7.5).
If Vivaldi 7.5 worked before yesterday, then the only place something changed would have to be at the website server end. (And, since you do not mention the site's URL, I can't get the standards compliance of it tested)
The error you refer to is a deep Chromium error, and it is triggered when the server is either not supporting TLS 1.2 or higher (Unlikely, since TLS 1.2 is now the minimum supported), or the selected encryption method is not supported for HTTP 2.0+.
Note that, since Edge is an MS product, it may use the Windows native TLS protocol implementations (SChannel), rather than the Chromium ones (I don't know if that is the case). Therefore, it could be that Google Chrome might have the same issue.
-
Thanks for the quick reply yngve,
It's still not connecting today with Vivaldi, though I didn't try with chrome yet. The site is:
Pretty weird though. I've been using Vivaldi since you guys came on the scene about 10 years ago, and this is probably the first time I had an issue like that.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Sandsifter said in Was there a recent change to TLS settings?:
I have no problems connecting to the frontpage of this site (from Norway, using a Guest Window profile).
SSL Labs gives the site an A+ rating, and does not identify any issues AFAICT.
That suggests that the problem may be between you and the server, e.g. in a firewall appliance that have been updated recently.
For reference, the only recent change I am aware of in TLS is that the Kyber cipher suite was considered deployed, and the flag that could be used to disable it was removed; there are AFAIK still some TLS "security" intermediates that does not handle that cipher suite properly, and fails the connection in some way.
-
Interesting. Thanks for trying. I'll look into it.
-
@yngve
Sorry, but I neglected to mention one important thing. My problem was not connecting to the main site at https://www.principal.com,
it was connecting to the secure login subdomain:
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Sandsifter Still no problem connecting from a Guest Profile (have you tested that?). Of course, I have not tested login.
SSL Labs gives it an A- rating because it only support TLS 1.2, not TLS 1.3
-
Thanks for all your efforts yngve. I guess it's just one of those things that are annoying, but that I can live with.
Best,
Sandsifter