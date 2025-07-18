-
I have noticed a behavior in the Vivaldi browser that I don't know if it can be corrected. When I click on the Vivaldi search bar widget, the search to be performed opens in the second tab of the browser, always leaving an empty tab open. I don't know if it has to do with the keyboard function (G-Board) of pressing enter, or if it is erratic behavior of the browser.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@JRRP
As I understand, this only happens when you have the Start Page tab open before you start a search, right?
Starting a search from the widget will always open the results in a new tab instead of taking over an existing tab (including the Start Page tab). If the results were to open in a tab you already had open, you may be taken away from an important web page.
-
The situation occurs without the app open. I tap the widget, and the Vivaldi search box appears, and pressing Enter opens the search result in a second tab. Vivaldi remains open with one empty tab and another with the search results.
If I open the application and click on the address bar to search, it only opens one tab.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's how it works. When you open the app directly, you're taken to the last viewed tab. It can be a Start Page or a web page.
When you open Vivaldi from the search widget, it will always create a new tab.