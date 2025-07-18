-
AdelYousefi
Hello,
I am trying to edit the tab height and generally play with css of the vertical tabs, i noticed that the position of vertical tabs are calcualted??? and absolute position is used. changing the --Height doesn't apply the look i am going for. can someone tell me how can we edit the height without breaking everything.
AdelYousefi
I also noticed that that position is controlled by JS so basically.
It breaks the simple CSS box model, making it difficult for users to customize layout properties like height and spacing with simple CSS.
Here i tried increasing the height but the elements dont adapt since its not a flex.