-
Someone asked me if there's a way to disable "Search Engine aliases". They tried deleting the search engine completely from the option list, but the alias still works even though it's not listed anymore.
So for example, they don't want to use Ecosia anymore, they delete it from the list, but now typing "e" in the address bar and then something will search in Ecosia. They don't want to use aliases at all anymore.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@mathieulefrancois said in Disable Search Engine Aliases:
They tried deleting the search engine completely from the option list, but the alias still works even though it's not listed anymore.
That sounds like a bug that should be investigated and reported.
Probably yet another Omnibox bug ...
They don't want to use aliases at all anymore.
Then set these engines to use a long alias like
ecosia
I recommend also not to delete the default engines.
They will just come back on updates.
I don't want to use Bing since I hate it, and I use
bfor Bandcamp.
So I set Bing to
bing- problem solved.
-
yojimbo274064400
Issue is reproducible if search engine deletion occurs in new window but AFAICS restarting browser resolved issue
-
@yojimbo274064400 I have restarted the browser and same thing is happening. I'll open a ticket. Thanks
-
@Pathduck yeah I told him to use longer aliases, but figured I'd see if I was missing something before I opened a ticket.
Thanks!