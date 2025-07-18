@ mathieulefrancois said in Disable Search Engine Aliases:

They tried deleting the search engine completely from the option list, but the alias still works even though it's not listed anymore.

That sounds like a bug that should be investigated and reported.

Probably yet another Omnibox bug ...

They don't want to use aliases at all anymore.

Then set these engines to use a long alias like ecosia

I recommend also not to delete the default engines.

They will just come back on updates.