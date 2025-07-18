-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s Snapshot brings you a variety of updates and crash fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Aaron Translator
First!
-
Hi!
Alternative Downloads (3756.4)
- armeabi-v7a
- aarm64-v8a
- ax86-64
404 Not Found.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Temp99 They do not work because they point to 7.5. it is actually 7.6.
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.7.6.3756.4_armeabi-v7a.apk
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.7.6.3756.4_arm64-v8a.apk
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.7.6.3756.4_x86-64.apk
-
Aaron Translator
@Folgore101 oh! 7.6
-
When will Vivaldi finally stop deleting the speeddial tabs every time the Android app restarts?
mf