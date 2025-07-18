I'm only going to write about android/Vivaldi.

I do not use GP on principle.

From the very beginning i.e. for 6 years I download apk from this site, sometimes run through VirusTotal, modify, disable “violating my privacy” permissions, make mod with ChromeXt (last years), sign with my signature - update. Or: I don't make a mod ChromeXt, but instead embed Document Provider, update and dig into the settings files, make backups, etc.

All apk's I've installed and updated on my smartphone, I've always installed manually. Almost all of them use free licenses, so I often disable some unnecessary permissions before installing them.

Automatic update I don't like and don't use.

