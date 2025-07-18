-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hello everyone!
Time for a new poll! This week we want to know whether you have automatic updates enabled, so all you need to do is restart the browser, or you keep an eye on our news and then download and install the update manually. If you're in the latter camp, what is your reasoning for doing it manually?
Only in manual mode!
Vivaldi with its "stable releases" carries more problems with it than good. A lot of bugs!
Auto updates are enabled on my system, but I manually check and install updates. If there is a new update, I should install it immediately!
All set to Automatic Update, but when i see news for new versions with security fixes, i start update manually to get them fast — only once a day after start can be not actual enough.
I am a person who wants a safe browser and OS, but i am not hyper-anxious or what others call in bad habit "paranoid".
fredallas Supporters
Hello!
I install all updates in general (OS and all apps) manually except the ones for the antivirus. In the past, I have had a few bad bad experiences with updates breaking my OS/apps (not Vivaldi). I prefer downloading and installing them manually in order to minimize the risk of breaking something in my computer/phone. That reduces the amount of issues I have to troubleshoot.
Usually, the developers remove the bad updates from their servers when they start hearing complains that the update broke the app/OS for several customers. Most of the time I do not get/download these bad updates.
Regards,
Fred.
I prefer to do it manually, I'm daily in the Forum and see when there is an update, no need to have an update agent working in the background.
I am a regular at forum and use smart rss too.
when update comes I wait for restart button because seeing progress is boring and I cant wait.
I'm only going to write about android/Vivaldi.
I do not use GP on principle.
From the very beginning i.e. for 6 years I download apk from this site, sometimes run through VirusTotal, modify, disable “violating my privacy” permissions, make mod with ChromeXt (last years), sign with my signature - update. Or: I don't make a mod ChromeXt, but instead embed Document Provider, update and dig into the settings files, make backups, etc.
All apk's I've installed and updated on my smartphone, I've always installed manually. Almost all of them use free licenses, so I often disable some unnecessary permissions before installing them.
Automatic update I don't like and don't use.
or you keep an eye on our news and
And! That's right, every day, ten times a day
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I have auto updates enabled, but as soon as I see a new version is out, I manually update!
sedative29rus
Same here.
Linu74 Ambassador
I'm following Vivaldi Tracker on Mastodon.
Also RSS Feeds for the Updates.
On Arch Linux i have to wait for the new Snapshot, cause external Repo for (Vivaldi can't do a Repo for it )
Stable on Arch Linux have to wait for the Update in the Arch Repo.
MacOS only by Hand, after i read the Fixes or Problems in the Forum.
If there are Stable or Snapshot for Desktop Versions, i post them in #vivaldi on IRC.
Linu74
jane.n Vivaldi Team
- 76% have automatic updates enabled
- 24% check updates manually