WillHoward
I love Speed Dial and use it to quickly access my popular websites and have these sites in folders by Topic (eg General, Buying, Holidays etc.).
What I have found annoying that frequently I will completely lose a folder while I'm attempting to access it! I'm not sure if the mouse is moving slightly when I click on the folder or it just dies but I am left without the folder and all the Speed Dials links that it contains. Disaster
Is there any way I can disable this mouse behaviour (if it is that) or save the complete Speed dial set-up somewhere (so I can just restore from the backup)?
I'm aware that I can save bookmarks but I'm stumped as regards how I could use these to recreate my lost folder (unless I have to do it just one link at a time)?
(note: Settings; Start Page; Speed Dial; Drag & Drop Reordering check-box is Unchecked)
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@WillHoward Hi, Speed Dials are just folders in your bookmarks tree.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/
You can manage your bookmarks in the Bookmarks Manager or Panel.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
Bookmark folders just don't disappear on their own.
My guess, since you have disabled drag+drop:
- You're accidentally clicking the Delete button on each bookmark or folder.
In that case, the deleted bookmarks/folders should still be in the Trash/Deleted Bookmarks folder and can easily be restored from there. Unless you've emptied the trash, in which case it's gone.
This is easy to do I guess if they're set to "Icon" size.
You can change the size of dials in the Start Page Quick Settings:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/#Quick_Settings
Or from Settings > Start Page.
