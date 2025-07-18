@ WillHoward Hi, Speed Dials are just folders in your bookmarks tree.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/

You can manage your bookmarks in the Bookmarks Manager or Panel.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/

Bookmark folders just don't disappear on their own.

My guess, since you have disabled drag+drop:

You're accidentally clicking the Delete button on each bookmark or folder.



In that case, the deleted bookmarks/folders should still be in the Trash/Deleted Bookmarks folder and can easily be restored from there. Unless you've emptied the trash, in which case it's gone.

This is easy to do I guess if they're set to "Icon" size.

You can change the size of dials in the Start Page Quick Settings:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/#Quick_Settings

Or from Settings > Start Page.

