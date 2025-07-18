-
Vivaldi's built-in ad blocker clearly works worse than its competitors. Will adblocker be fixed for Vivaldi Mobile? For example, doesn't block any ads on Reddit.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Improvements are made for the Tracker and Ad Blocker regularly.
You could try enabling different lists in the blocker settings, to see whether they work better.
Also, with Reddit (and YouTube), in some cases, the ads that don't get blocked initially get blocked after a reload of the page.
@jane.n I'm trying to add different lists compatible with Vivaldi. They don't always work well.
Also, will uBlock Origin be supported for the desktop version?
TwilightGarden
@jane.n
Please keep updating it. I know it's not perfect, but it's pretty capable. It's not quite at the point where it replaces a third party ad-blocker, but it's so close.