-
As the title says. "Command change command to toggle between different tab stack styles"
I find it useful sometimes to switch between accordion tab stack to two level tab stacks.
I didn't find any command to be able to do that. Maybe I am missing something. Thanks in advance !
-
@Leo9idas The display style of tab stacks is only done in Settings → Tabs. There is no quick command to do this.
-
@DoctorG I know that but like a shortcut we toggle tab bar on/off I was hoping that developers could expose such a function if they find it useful.