Hello there,

I recently changed from Gnome to KDE on my system and prior saved my passwords to a csv file.

But KDE gives me a hard time to import them back into vivaldi.

First I had problems with the KDE wallet popping up upon start of Vivaldi.

Now I have this disabled, but nevertheless how many times I import the csv via "vivaldi:password-manager/settings", they are not present in the browser and also not listed in the respective settings menu.

It's a work computer and I don't have any profile set up. Everything was working fine under Gnome.

(Btw. I can't login to the Gnome desktop anymore, only the mouse arrow comes up at a black screen.)

Do you guys have any idea, what is causing this messy behavior?

thanks & regards,

Hannes