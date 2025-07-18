-
Hello there,
I recently changed from Gnome to KDE on my system and prior saved my passwords to a csv file.
But KDE gives me a hard time to import them back into vivaldi.
First I had problems with the KDE wallet popping up upon start of Vivaldi.
Now I have this disabled, but nevertheless how many times I import the csv via "vivaldi:password-manager/settings", they are not present in the browser and also not listed in the respective settings menu.
It's a work computer and I don't have any profile set up. Everything was working fine under Gnome.
(Btw. I can't login to the Gnome desktop anymore, only the mouse arrow comes up at a black screen.)
Do you guys have any idea, what is causing this messy behavior?
thanks & regards,
Hannes
@H4NNE5 Had you checked if the CSV file contains login data?
Please tell the 1rst line of CSV.
I would try to close Vivaldi, delete in browser profile the file
Login Data, start Vivaldi and import.
@H4NNE5 said in Setup on KDE / Plasma:
First I had problems with the KDE wallet popping up upon start of Vivaldi.
Now I have this disabled,
you shouldn't disable it, you need a password manager
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux/password_storage.md
Everything was working fine under Gnome.
because you had the equivalent password manager, you didn't disable that one.
(Btw. I can't login to the Gnome desktop anymore, only the mouse arrow comes up at a black screen.)
I'm not sure what you have done there, are you still using
gdmas the display manager? Did you just install KDE on top of GNOME?
@H4NNE5 said in Setup on KDE / Plasma:
I recently changed from Gnome to KDE
Had you added KDE on a existing GNOME Installation or is this a fresh KDE install?
@DoctorG said in Setup on KDE / Plasma:
I would try to close Vivaldi, delete in browser profile the file Login Data , start Vivaldi and import.
Cool, thank you that looks like it worked
@npro said in Setup on KDE / Plasma:
Did you just install KDE on top of GNOME?
Yes, because I wanted to keep it as a fallback option. But as it apparently got damaged during the process somehow, I will uninstall Gnome then.
@H4NNE5 You can not switch between GNOME Keyring and KWallet secret store. That is not supported in Vivaldi, Chromium and other related apps.
@H4NNE5 said in Setup on KDE / Plasma:
Yes, because I wanted to keep it as a fallback option. But as it apparently got damaged during the process somehow, I will uninstall Gnome then.
If that is the case you can still try using GNOME's backend, see my post above, try from a terminal for example and check in Vivaldi if you see your passwords now:
vivaldi-stable --password-store=gnome-libsecret
Deleting
Login Datawould probably not be needed with that.
