Hello,

I set up a new Win11 then I wanted to sync vivaldi:

The problem is I do not remember the name that i set in vivaldi during syncing the instance that i want to restore now. I have multiple vivaldi sync instances (machines) that are still running, and where i can still read the sync machine name in preferences. This does not help i need the sync machine name of the system which is deleted and where i do not remember the name that i give to it.

-> how can i get the names of all synced machines/systems?