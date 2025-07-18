-
Hello,
I set up a new Win11 then I wanted to sync vivaldi:
The problem is I do not remember the name that i set in vivaldi during syncing the instance that i want to restore now. I have multiple vivaldi sync instances (machines) that are still running, and where i can still read the sync machine name in preferences. This does not help i need the sync machine name of the system which is deleted and where i do not remember the name that i give to it.
-> how can i get the names of all synced machines/systems?
-
@gerdak URL vivaldi:sync-internals → Sync Node Browser → Device Info
-
thanks for the fast reply...
I have vivaldi version 7.5, but cannot find sync-internals.
In settings
vivaldi:settings/sync/
I also cannot find an internals section or button.
Where is your vivaldi: sync - in settings or main drop down menu?
-
@gerdak Just open
vivaldi:sync-internalsin address field.
-
Thanks,
I got it. That lists the synced machines/profilles....