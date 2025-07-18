-
Hi everyone,
I’m having trouble adding widgets to the Vivaldi Start Page. I’ve already tried enabling and disabling the widget option in the settings, but it didn’t help. The “Add Widget” button doesn’t appear, and I can’t find any way to add widgets.
Here’s what I’ve tried so far:
- Enabled/disabled the widget option in Settings > Start Page > Start Page Layout
- Updated Vivaldi to the latest version
- Tried resetting Start Page customizations
None of these steps worked.
I’m using Vivaldi version [your version number] on [your operating system].
Has anyone else experienced this or found a solution? Any help would be appreciated!
Thanks in advance!
@RomaQazaQ Click on the wheel at top-right in Speed Dial and at section Dashboard enable the Dashboard, section Speed Dial Appearance, enable Show Add button, close Speed Dial settings.
not changed
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RomaQazaQ It's simple - you have hidden the Start Page Navigation bar, so you can't change to Dashboard.
Set it to default "Show on Start Page and Dashboard"
Then click on the Dashboard navigation link.
@Pathduck thank you, man! so ashamed