Hi everyone,

I’m having trouble adding widgets to the Vivaldi Start Page. I’ve already tried enabling and disabling the widget option in the settings, but it didn’t help. The “Add Widget” button doesn’t appear, and I can’t find any way to add widgets.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far:

Enabled/disabled the widget option in Settings > Start Page > Start Page Layout

Updated Vivaldi to the latest version

Tried resetting Start Page customizations

None of these steps worked.

I’m using Vivaldi version [your version number] on [your operating system].

Has anyone else experienced this or found a solution? Any help would be appreciated!

Thanks in advance!