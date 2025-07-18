-
Hi all,
when logging on to a website for which I have an account, selecting my login, through Dashlane as usual, then clicking on the password field, instead of Dashlane filling in the password for me it is systematically asking for its master password. This is not usual behaviour as in other web browsers. How can I fix that please?
@serge40 It might be a bug. Have you tried reporting to dashlane to have a feedback?
(you can report to vivaldi as well..but if you already have some information, is better).
@Hadden89 thanks for your advice. No I haven't done so yet. I will report it to Dashlane.