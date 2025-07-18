-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
What exactly does this setting mean?
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp In the Windows and Tabs panel, if any tabs have been inactive for three weeks, you will see the Inactive Tabs category. The setting allows users to set up the period before tabs show up in the Panel as inactive.
Sstardepp marked this topic as a question
Sstardepp has marked this topic as solved
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pesala Thank you very much for your quick help. Now I understand this function.