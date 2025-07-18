-
This Snapshot introduces Reader View and fixes a few bugs and a crash.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jane.n What is the source of the reader view on iOS? On desktop it’s the Firefox reader view, on Android it’s Google’s accessibility reader mode feature.
-
@jane.n whats context menu for search button on bottom toolbar? What options does it include?
-
@luetage
Same as desktop - Firefox.
-
When you long-press the search button, it opens a menu with the options for scanning a QR code, opening a new private tab to search there, and opening a new regular tab for searching.
-
5th updated
-
timothychambers Supporters
I LOVE that reader view is coming to iOS vivaldi!
-
timothychambers Supporters
Downloaded the testflight version 737 but not seeing this: "On websites with longer articles, simply tap the Reader View button on the Address Bar to switch to reading mode." Does a button only exist "on longer articles" or is it always there and I'm just not finding it?