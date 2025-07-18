-
This option in "Tab Settings" has always been grayed out for me.
I only wanted to enable this setting in hopes that I could remove scrollbars on the Vivaldi startpage, & maybe use some other extensions.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@voui This setting allows a new tab extension to display instead of startpage. First you need to install one, then the setting should be available.
-
ohh, i see! i'm assuming allowing extensions to do things like removing scrollbars from the start page would be a privacy issue?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@voui An extension cannot alter an internal page, you would have to look at modifications ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications.
-
@voui said in Start Page "Controlled by Extensions":
remove scrollbars on the Vivaldi startpage
.startpage ::-webkit-scrollbar {display: none;}--> Guide