@ Pesala Hello, I upgraded to the latest version and the same happens, as I mentioned in my preview answer to Hadden89. The X close button appears, but it dissapears when you scroll down in order to see the rest of the cookies, it seems that DoctorG has confirmed the bug.

I don't think I'm using an odd zoom value, on Vivaldi it's 100%, and I guess it's the same on my Windows 10. This issue didn't happen before, but I just noticed it, so I don't know exactly from what version the issue started. Maybe it was fault of some of my extensions or userscripts, but as I said, it didn't happen before, so I was hoping that some of you may reproduce the bug and it's not just me.

Thanks for answering, this is a great forum with great attention.