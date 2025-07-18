-
Hello, I have an issue on 2 computers, they use Windows 10 and the last version of Vivaldi, 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) (64 bits). Let's say I make Ctrl+F12, type "cookies" at the search bar, show saved cookies (or something like that in English, I use Spanish version), and then I scroll with the mouse.
Expected behavior: a little "x" next to every cookie in order to delete it if I want. What is shown instead: They have the "x", but at the moment I scroll, the "x" dissapears. If I change window and go back to the Vivaldi options, they appear again, but just to dissapear when I re-scroll.
Thanks in advance.
@muladeseis2000 7.5.3735.47 is the last stable version and seems the X is present.
You might try to remove them from
chrome://settings/content/allpage.
@Hadden89 Thanks for answering, I just updated to 7.5.3735.54 and the issue is still there. I can change window and go back to show the Xs again, so I can remove the cookies, but it's a bit annoying to do it that way, instead of just scrolling normally. In case some other users have the same bug, I hope they can fix it.
And thanks for the other method to delete cookies, it was useful too.
@muladeseis2000 Now i see that is your issue.
In regular window the x disappears while scrolling and show again when mouse pointer is over the list entry. With maximised settings window the x buttons are gone.
I will check internal bug tracker.
VB-118806 "Missing delete button after scrolling Cookies list" – confirmed.
Pesala Ambassador
@muladeseis2000 Please upgrade to the latest version, which is Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54.
I am unable to reproduce the issue on the latest Stable version, nor on the latest SnapShot. The x close button appears when I hover the mouse over where it should appear, and I can delete it.
Do you use Windows Scaling or an unusual UI Zoom?
@Pesala Hello, I upgraded to the latest version and the same happens, as I mentioned in my preview answer to Hadden89. The X close button appears, but it dissapears when you scroll down in order to see the rest of the cookies, it seems that DoctorG has confirmed the bug.
I don't think I'm using an odd zoom value, on Vivaldi it's 100%, and I guess it's the same on my Windows 10. This issue didn't happen before, but I just noticed it, so I don't know exactly from what version the issue started. Maybe it was fault of some of my extensions or userscripts, but as I said, it didn't happen before, so I was hoping that some of you may reproduce the bug and it's not just me.
Thanks for answering, this is a great forum with great attention.
@muladeseis2000 said in Can't remove some cookies:
Maybe it was fault of some of my extensions or userscripts
Often the issues are extensions/userscripts related - perhaps they broke something after the update - so it would be better to disable/remove them when testing. You might want to try settings in a tab and see if it helps:
Or just use the chromium page in the meanwhile.
stpvid1 Supporters
@muladeseis2000 I know what you mean. to delete cookies in the list the little "x" button on the far right disappears after you scroll down the list with the mouse wheel.
So when you open "show saved cookies" and the list, just left click once on a cookie that you want to Delete.
Then using the Keyboard press the up , down arrows to highlight the cookie you want, it should show a blue border around it.
Then press the Delete button on the Keyboard to get rid of that cookie.
You can go through the entire list with the keyboard arrows.
Sometimes it works with the mouse, sometimes it doesn't. and I just have the latest version and no extensions or scaling, etc. just the regular stable setup.
It should work with the "x" and mouse, but using the keyboard works too
HTH