When starting up Vivaldi, I received a profile error. When the profile loaded, all tabs were gone. There are not links in the "trash" icon in the upper right corner.

I had many, many tabs across 4 Workspaces. Is there any way to recover them? It will take a lot of time to reconstruct the tabs, and I may not be able to remember all of them. There were probably more than 50 tabs.

Is there any possible way to retrieve the tabs?

I have 3 other profiles and those are fine.